Pacitti Group Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pacitti Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 432,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,135,000 after acquiring an additional 43,112 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 347,932 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 838,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,701,000 after purchasing an additional 233,924 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 339,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,526,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.48. 10,958,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,958,598. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

