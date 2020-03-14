Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) to post $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.64 billion. Packaging Corp Of America reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full year sales of $6.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.36. 1,484,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.42. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $114.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

