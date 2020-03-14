Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 94.2% from the February 13th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pampa Energia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE:PAM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,796. Pampa Energia has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $695.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 995.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

