Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $108.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,204,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 898,077 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 4,803.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the period. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,510,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 28.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PANL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

