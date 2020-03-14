Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) EVP Jill C. Olander Buys 4,700 Shares

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) EVP Jill C. Olander bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,757.00.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. 8,862,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,152. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.33%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.