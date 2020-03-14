Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

PE has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.34.

Parsley Energy stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,435,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,884. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 162.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 198,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,526,000 after purchasing an additional 354,766 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 44.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 516,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 159,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 29.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,365 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

