Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.34.

PE stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. 15,435,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,296,884. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PE. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 378.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,383 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,234,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 438.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,746 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,372,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 6,671.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after buying an additional 2,572,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

