Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $731.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.80 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. Party City Holdco updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.68 EPS.

Party City Holdco stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,992,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,150. The company has a market capitalization of $99.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.38. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

PRTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

