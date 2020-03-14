Patron (PAT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Patron has a total market cap of $26,951.21 and $7.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Exrates and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.02242170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00198104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026881 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00112383 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,469,009 tokens. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, HitBTC, CoinBene, YoBit, Exrates, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.