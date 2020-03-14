Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Reduced by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 218,026 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 800,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,536,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Paypal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $13.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,167,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $94.50 and a one year high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

