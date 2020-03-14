PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PDCE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.56.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,670,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $951.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.23.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $453,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

