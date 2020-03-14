PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 902,300 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the February 13th total of 997,800 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

PDFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

PDF Solutions stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,456. The firm has a market cap of $344.87 million, a P/E ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $18.41.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. Analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

