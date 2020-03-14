PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PDLI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of PDL BioPharma stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. 2,145,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. PDL BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $343.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.59.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of ($5.80) million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PDL BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PDL BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PDL BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PDL BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in PDL BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

