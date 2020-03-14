Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the coal producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BTU. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,546. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,205 shares of company stock valued at $100,422 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,790 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 38,395 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

