PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.13.

PNNT stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 805,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,080. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $272.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.73%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,769.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 76,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 64,970 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 32,399 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 50,243 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 373.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

