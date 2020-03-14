Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.98

Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.98 and last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 9795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

Several analysts recently commented on PNR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,733,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,236,000 after purchasing an additional 763,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,986,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,931,000 after purchasing an additional 125,207 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,681,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,003,000 after purchasing an additional 198,300 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

