Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.53

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.53 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

PEBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $493.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.10 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,852,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

