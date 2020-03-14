People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.95

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 87154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in People’s United Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $40,649,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,417,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2,383.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,003,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after acquiring an additional 963,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

