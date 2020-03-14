Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

PRDO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Shares of PRDO stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $773.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.