Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after buying an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,774 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,539,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,483,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,123 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 26,149,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,507,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $10,060,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

