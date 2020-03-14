Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 1,022 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $12.85 on Friday, hitting $156.51. 3,681,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,034. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $192.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

