Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 1,138 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,424 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $8.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.81. 15,941,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,685,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.64.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

