Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 298,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,136,224 shares in the company, valued at $15,498,557,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 917,350 shares of company stock valued at $125,158,815. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $13.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,733,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,324. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.64. The company has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.