Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,450,000 after buying an additional 109,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,582,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,241. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average of $79.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

