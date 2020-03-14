Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $2.72 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,320,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,955,000 after purchasing an additional 152,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,275,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,992,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $8.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.56. 4,791,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,451. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $99.13 and a one year high of $130.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

