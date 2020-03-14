Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 3,894 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $14.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.50. 3,604,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,562. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.51. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $125.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

