Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 4,658 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 86,376,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,226,472. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.