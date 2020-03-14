Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cfra raised TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on TJX Companies from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.57. 11,254,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,303,557. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average is $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

