Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,419 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.50. 11,013,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,243. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

