Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.26

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 12819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

PDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 43.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,082,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,939,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,795,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

