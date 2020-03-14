Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 45,940 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,940 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,985,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,107 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,695,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,502,000 after purchasing an additional 80,038 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,656,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,266,000 after purchasing an additional 571,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.79.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. 33,293,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,244,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $57.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

