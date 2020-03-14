Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 13,851 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,605 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.78.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $21.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,445,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,091. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $393.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

