Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,494,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $3,326,227,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,203,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $734,890,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $719,424,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $463,245,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC traded up $3.61 on Friday, hitting $33.83. 12,390,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,944,150. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

