Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,322 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW traded up $11.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $138.55 and a 52 week high of $251.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $2,818,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 875,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,560,275.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 8,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,705.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,340. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.