Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $22.78 on Friday, reaching $271.74. 24,899,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,157,067. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $248.56 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

