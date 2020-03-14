Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $10.93 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 867.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,554 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $11,287,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Surevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $7.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.64. 4,187,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $128.53 and a twelve month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

