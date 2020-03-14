Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,451 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $13,160,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $12.11 on Friday, reaching $127.45. 12,006,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $163.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.59 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.42.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

