Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $11.56 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $7.75 on Friday, reaching $136.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,550. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.07 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.30.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

In related news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

