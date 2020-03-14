Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $11.94 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 106.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 111.1% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.29.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD traded up $7.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.13. 8,040,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,869. The company has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.78. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $168.20 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.