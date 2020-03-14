Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $14.86 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,795 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 38,892 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.54. 7,098,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,888. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $85.38 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.82 and a 200-day moving average of $118.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Bank of America upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

