Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $15.87 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 772,418 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $15,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,654,894 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $95,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,494 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,316,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $355,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627,971 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $54,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,604,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,709,628. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.