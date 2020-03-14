Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $17.05 Million Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,997 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $37,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $1,025,434.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,766 shares of company stock valued at $55,763,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,802,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,550. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.42. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $125.04 and a twelve month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

