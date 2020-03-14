Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $17.56 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $17,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

NYSE:K traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.66. 3,605,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,803. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $6,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $27,220,000 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

