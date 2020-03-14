Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $19.43 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,642 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $19,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Elefante Mark B lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $16.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.18. 2,099,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.84. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock worth $1,468,269 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.