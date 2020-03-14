Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 740.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,766 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Aecom were worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in Aecom by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,478,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after buying an additional 1,077,482 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Aecom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,044,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,450,000 after acquiring an additional 65,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aecom by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,949,000 after acquiring an additional 126,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aecom by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,179,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aecom by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,623,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,169,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aecom news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of ACM stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,553. Aecom has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Aecom’s quarterly revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

