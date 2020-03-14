Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $102.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,214.27. 4,040,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,190. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $834.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,421.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,323.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

