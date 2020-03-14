Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 118.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $11,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.27.

MLM stock traded up $12.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.25. 849,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,552. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.13 and a 1-year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

