Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,904 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $17,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

DFS traded up $6.88 on Friday, reaching $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,450,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,790. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,747.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

