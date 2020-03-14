Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,147 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Fortinet worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,225,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.48.

FTNT traded up $6.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.64. 2,735,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,108. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $121.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,046 shares of company stock worth $4,517,963. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.