Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 139,712 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 584.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,712 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $13,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after buying an additional 620,579 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,324,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,992,000 after purchasing an additional 166,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,296,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 656,106 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,033,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,038,000 after purchasing an additional 319,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,834,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,481,000 after purchasing an additional 36,166 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International stock traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.99. 5,773,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,761. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.70. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $71.28 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.71.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

